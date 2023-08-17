Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Not a walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Midweeks are supposed to be stressful times. As a result, many times that becomes a difficult feat to achieve due to this pesky puzzle called Quordle. However, today it has considerably reduced its difficulty level to give a puzzle that can largely be attributed as an easy one. But it still takes focus and a strategy to defeat even four easy puzzles simultaneously. And if this weekend you do not feel up to it, then don't worry. These Quordle hints and clues will help you in easing your stress and ensure you get to the answer swiftly. And if you do require some extra assistance, you can always jump to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 570 hints for August 17

There are no words with repeated letters and the words themselves are quite familiar. So, once you find out the four letters, it should be instantly obvious which word it is. The rest of the two words are not only common and have popular letters, but they also follow a generic letter arrangement making it pretty easy for you to solve it. We recommend starting with a word that contains popular consonants.

Quordle 570 clues for August 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, H, A, and O.

2. The words end with the letters N, Y, T, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - of or relating to a bygone era

4. Word 2 clue - done in a hurry, sometimes without the necessary care or thought

5. Word 3 clue - a person or an animal that is fully grown

6. Word 4 clue - a small green or black fruit with a bitter taste, used for food and oil

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 570 answer for August 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OLDEN

2. HASTY

3. ADULT

4. OLIVE

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.