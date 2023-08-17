Home How To Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Not a walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Not a walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 570 answer for August 17: While today’s puzzle is easier than yesterday, it is still filled with tricks that can steal your winning streak. Tread carefully and use these Qurodle hints, clues, solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 07:33 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Don’t get complacent. Take help of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak. (HT Tech)

Quordle 570 answer for August 17: Midweeks are supposed to be stressful times. As a result, many times that becomes a difficult feat to achieve due to this pesky puzzle called Quordle. However, today it has considerably reduced its difficulty level to give a puzzle that can largely be attributed as an easy one. But it still takes focus and a strategy to defeat even four easy puzzles simultaneously. And if this weekend you do not feel up to it, then don't worry. These Quordle hints and clues will help you in easing your stress and ensure you get to the answer swiftly. And if you do require some extra assistance, you can always jump to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 570 hints for August 17

There are no words with repeated letters and the words themselves are quite familiar. So, once you find out the four letters, it should be instantly obvious which word it is. The rest of the two words are not only common and have popular letters, but they also follow a generic letter arrangement making it pretty easy for you to solve it. We recommend starting with a word that contains popular consonants.

Quordle 570 clues for August 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, H, A, and O.

2. The words end with the letters N, Y, T, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - of or relating to a bygone era

4. Word 2 clue - done in a hurry, sometimes without the necessary care or thought

5. Word 3 clue - a person or an animal that is fully grown

6. Word 4 clue - a small green or black fruit with a bitter taste, used for food and oil

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 570 answer for August 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OLDEN

2. HASTY

3. ADULT

4. OLIVE

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 07:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets