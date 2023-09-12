Home How To Quordle 596 answer for September 12: Complicated! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 596 answer for September 12: Complicated! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 596 answer for September 12: Today’s puzzle is going to test your wit. Make sure to use the most important resource you have — these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Sep 12 2023, 07:02 IST
Quordle 596 answer for September 12: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (HT Tech)

Quordle 596 answer for September 12: The Tuesday puzzle is not going to be a piece of cake for you. The puzzle is tricky and will need critical thinking on your part if you want to add another day to your winning streak. That means guesswork is out of the window. Because as we all know, word guessing is also dependent on the luck factor and if that's not on your side, there is not much that you can do. And that's why, to eliminate luck from the equation, we bring to you these Quordle hints and clues. These will provide you with articulated information about the words and strategies that you can use to beat the puzzle today. And if you need further help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution as well.

Quordle 596 hints for September 12

Two of the words today contain repeated letters, so you need to keep an eye on them. Apart from that, there is also an obscure word that you might not be familiar with. In the remaining two words, one is an uncommon word and another has a unique letter arrangement. On the whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. In our opinion, it is one of the toughest puzzles you will see. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 596 clues for September 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, G, C, and T.

2. The words end with the letters C, L, I, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a person who believes that people only do things for themselves, rather than to help others

4. Word 2 clue - a cheap simple food made, especially in the past, by boiling oats with water or milk

5. Word 3 clue - any of many types of desert plant, usually with sharp spines

6. Word 4 clue - a tall narrow building or part of a building such as a church or castle

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about them for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know one of the repeated letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 596 answer for September 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CYNIC

2. GRUEL

3. CACTI

4. TOWER

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 07:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets