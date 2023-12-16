Quordle 691 answer for December 16: Cruise through the weekend! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 691 answer for December 16: We said yesterday that Quordle was uncharacteristically quiet this week and there were not enough difficult puzzles to excite and confuse the players. However, today, Quordle is finally back. Today's puzzle brings back the same old excitement and nervousness that very early puzzles did when the game was still a fairly new concept for everyone. And it is not going to be easy to keep your winning streak going today because of two words which are so uncommon, the nine tries may not feel enough at all. But, with these Quordle hints and clues, you just might be able to figure them out to solve the puzzle and protect your streak. And for those of you who might still be confused, we have also posted the solutions at the very end.

Quordle 691 hints for December 16

As mentioned above, there are two words that will create a lot of problems for the players. In fact, the third word is not very good either but at least it should be a familiar word to you. All three of these words have uncommon letters and arrangement and unless you are specifically looking for them, you might have a tough time. We recommend you use starting words that contain fringe letters. Complement it with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 691 clues for December 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, P, F, and S.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, K, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to express great pleasure or happiness, especially at someone else's defeat or failure

4. Word 2 clue - a group of people who have come together for the same purpose

5. Word 3 clue - direct and unreserved in speech; straightforward

6. Word 4 clue - having many spikes or sharp projecting points

These are your clues. Make sure to observe them carefully before you begin making guesses in the game. And if you find yourself to be uncertain still, check the solutions below.

Quordle 691 answer for December 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. EXULT

2. POSSE

3. FRANK

4. SPIKY

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.