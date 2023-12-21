Icon
Quordle 696 answer for December 21: Routine affair! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 696 answer for December 21: Today’s puzzle is quite a straightforward one. If you do get stuck, you can take the assistance of the Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Dec 21 2023
Quordle 696 answer for December 21
Quordle 696 answer for December 21: Don’t be reckless. Solve the puzzle smartly with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 696 answer for December 21: Alternating the difficulty level, today's Quordle puzzle is on the easier end. Yesterday, the puzzle was truly difficult and many must have lost their streak to it. However, today is a new day and you must focus on rebuilding or improving your streak now. An easy puzzle does mean ease of solving, but it also means that not being able to solve would bring you below others. Do not make the same mistake. Check the Quordle hints and clues right now and know how to systematically take down the puzzle. And in case you need extra help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 696 hints for December 21

Strangely, only one word today has a repeated letter. That means all you need today is a solid letter elimination strategy and then the rest of the path will be clear for you. Do note that there are a couple of uncommon letters, so you will need to be thorough with your clue-hunting. We would recommend starting the game with a set of uncommon letters as it can make the rest of the game easier for you.

Quordle 696 clues for December 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, S, Q, and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, P, I, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - a form of a verb used to show the past, present, or future time of the action or state it denotes

4. Word 2 clue - the skin on the top of your head that is under your hair

5. Word 3 clue - that appears to be something but is not really so

6. Word 4 clue - a small shellfish that we eat and that becomes pink when cooked

Now, just think about the clues and you should already be very close to solving the puzzle. And for those of you who are still confused, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 696 answer for December 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TENSE

2. SCALP

3. QUASI

4. PRAWN

We hope solving the puzzle was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 21 Dec
