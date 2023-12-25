Icon
Quordle 700 answer for December 25: Perplexing puzzle! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 700 answer for December 25: Has today’s Quordle 700 puzzle left you scratching your head? Don’t fret! Just check Quordle 700 hints, clues, and answer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 15:40 IST
Quordle 700 answer for December 25: The puzzle again brings some tricky words. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.
Quordle 700 answer for December 25: The puzzle again brings some tricky words. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (Google Play Store)

Quordle 700 answer for December 25: The start of December was pretty easy for Quordle players, but recent puzzles have left many scratching their heads. Answers such as EXULT and CRESS have perplexed players, especially those without a good grasp of vocabulary. That is expected to be the case today as well. The developers of Quordle have offered very tricky words as the Quordle 700 answer. Unlike Wordle where only one word is the puzzle, Quordle players have to guess four words in a limited number of tries. Moreover, no hints are provided, making it even more tricky to keep your winning streak intact.

If today's Quordle 700 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 700.

Quordle 700 hints for December 25

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. However, that isn't the case as none of the words have repeated letters. But, all of them contain at least one vowel. None of the words are frequently used in everyday conversations. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 700 clues for December 25

Today's words begin with the letters R, H, L, and W.

The words end with the letters H, E, H, and R.

Word 1 clue - A large farm where cattle or other animals are bred.

Word 2 clue - Fashionable, high class.

Word 3 clue - A dog's lead.

Word 4 clue - Having experience or knowledge.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 700 answer for December 25

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. RANCH

2. HAUTE

3. LEASH

4. WISER

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 15:40 IST
Tags:
