Quordle 707 answer for January 1: Escape Monday blues! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 707 answer for January 1: Start the new year with a Quordle win! If you find Monday’s Quordle 707 puzzle to be a head-scratcher, then check out the hints, clues and answers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 14:09 IST
Quordle 707 answer for January 1: Happy New Year! Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with one weird element in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve them. However, Quordle players won't encounter Monday blues this time around with fairly simple answers today. The words are not tricky to guess and are often used in everyday conversations. However. With just a limited number of attempts, Quordle players are advised to not take a risk, especially if they are on their fifth or sixth attempt. Seasoned Quordle players who are on a winning streak should not risk breaking it by having random guesses.

In such a scenario, check out the Quordle 707 hints, and clues here. You can also scroll down to the end to find the answer for today's Quordle 707.

Quordle 707 hints for January 1

Solving Quordle requires a calm mind and a good grasp of the vocabulary. You go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution. If you want to first try it out yourself, then you are advised to identify as many correct letters as you can in the first few attempts.

Quordle 707 clues for January 1

Today's words begin with the letters M, I, B, and E.

The words end with the letters E, M, N, and T.

Word 1 clue - A cereal plant that yields large grains set in rows on a cob.

Word 2 clue - A group of words in a fixed order that has a particular meaning that is different from the meanings of each word on its own

Word 3 clue - An organ of soft nervous tissue contained in the skull of vertebrates, functioning as the coordinating centre of sensation and intellectual and nervous activity.

Word 4 clue - To apply or bring to bear.

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 707 answer for January 1

Wait! We need your attention. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned. But if you do wish to see the answers for Quordle 707, then check them out below.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MAIZE

2. IDIOM

3. BRAIN

4. EXERT

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. All the best for the next Quordle challenge! Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 14:09 IST
