Quordle 708 answer for January 2: Straightforward answers! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 708 answer for January 2: Guessing today's answers could prove to be easy as they are common words! Crack them with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2024, 19:05 IST
Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. Check Quordle 708 answer for January 2. (HT Tech)
Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. Check Quordle 708 answer for January 2.

Quordle 708 answer for January 2: Unlike Wordle where there is just one word to guess, Quordle is a more tricky affair as players have to guess four words in a limited number of attempts. However, Quordle players will find today's answers relatively easy, and might even be able to guess them on the first attempt! Still, players are not advised to make random guesses to prevent breaking their winning streak. Here are some of the Quordle 708 hints and clues that you can get help from. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions. As always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 708 hints for January 2

As there are limited attempts to win the game and 4 words to crack, you will have to be very cautious with every guess you make. All four words are pretty common and are used in everyday conversations. There is one word with repeated letters as well and all words contain at least one vowel. If you're looking for some clues to make your life easier, check below.

Quordle 708 clues for January 2

1. Today's words begin with M, T, F, and A.

2. The words end with R, H, A, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a large country house with lands.

4. Word 2 clue - a portable battery-powered electric lamp.

5. Word 3 clue - the animals of a particular region, habitat, or geological period.

6. Word 4 clue - help or benefit.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge is here. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 708 answer for January 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

MANOR

TORCH

FAUNA

AVAIL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 19:04 IST
