Icon
Home How To Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Beat the puzzle easily! Check hints and clues here

Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Beat the puzzle easily! Check hints and clues here

Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Today's Quordle challenge may prove to be tricky for new Quordle players! For an easy win, check the Quordle hints, and clues here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 03 2024, 21:26 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle players can take the help of hints, and clues. Check Quordle 709 answer for January 3. (Google Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle players can take the help of hints, and clues. Check Quordle 709 answer for January 3. (Google Play Store)

Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Quordle players might find today's puzzle a bit difficult as the words can be tricky to guess. Since you only have nine attempts to solve it, the pressure increases even more. Seasoned players might find three out of the four words of moderate difficulty, although new Quordle players could be left scratching their heads as they might be unfamiliar with the game's tricks. Therefore, proceeding with caution is advised. In an attempt to lower the pressure, we are here with the Quordle 709 hints and clues to get you through the challenge. So, don't scratch your head, check the Quordle 709 hints, and clues below.

Quordle 709 hints for January 3

Some hints and clues can help you get the answer and maintain your winning streak. Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 709 hints for January 3

1. The four words start with the letters - M, S, H, and A.

2. The words end with the letters - D, K, D, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue: a rounded mass projecting above a surface.

4. Word 2 clue: unable to move from a particular position or place.

5. Word 3 clue: To accumulate objects and hide or store them away.

6. Word 4 clue: feeling or showing strong annoyance, displeasure, or hostility.

Now that you know the clues, the answer for Quordle 709 can be easily guessed! However, if you're still scratching your head and stuck in the puzzle, then scroll down to find the answer for today's Quordle 709.

Quordle 709 answer for January 3

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you really want to know the Quordle 709 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 709 are:

1. MOUND

2. STUCK

3. HOARD

4. ANGRY

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 709 challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

Also read these top stories:

Gung-ho on AI Jobs?

A Nobel Prize winner has cautioned against piling into studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Says creative skills may thrive in a world dominated by AI. Check here.

What is dropshipping?

You buy a new phone case from an online retailer. The phone case arrives safely at your house, the online retailer makes a small profit and everyone is happy. Know what is going on here.

Influencers Rising!

Cinema or politics, chocolates or perfume... social media influencers cover it all and are set to spread their influence further and wider in 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 21:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon