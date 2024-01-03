Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Beat the puzzle easily! Check hints and clues here

Quordle 709 answer for January 3: Quordle players might find today's puzzle a bit difficult as the words can be tricky to guess. Since you only have nine attempts to solve it, the pressure increases even more. Seasoned players might find three out of the four words of moderate difficulty, although new Quordle players could be left scratching their heads as they might be unfamiliar with the game's tricks. Therefore, proceeding with caution is advised. In an attempt to lower the pressure, we are here with the Quordle 709 hints and clues to get you through the challenge. So, don't scratch your head, check the Quordle 709 hints, and clues below.

Quordle 709 hints for January 3

Some hints and clues can help you get the answer and maintain your winning streak. Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

1. The four words start with the letters - M, S, H, and A.

2. The words end with the letters - D, K, D, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue: a rounded mass projecting above a surface.

4. Word 2 clue: unable to move from a particular position or place.

5. Word 3 clue: To accumulate objects and hide or store them away.

6. Word 4 clue: feeling or showing strong annoyance, displeasure, or hostility.

Now that you know the clues, the answer for Quordle 709 can be easily guessed! However, if you're still scratching your head and stuck in the puzzle, then scroll down to find the answer for today's Quordle 709.

Quordle 709 answer for January 3

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you really want to know the Quordle 709 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 709 are:

1. MOUND

2. STUCK

3. HOARD

4. ANGRY

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 709 challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

