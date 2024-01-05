Quordle 711 answer for January 5: Claim an easy win! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 711 answer for January 5: Today's Quordle 711 shouldn't be a problem for most players, as the makers of the puzzle game have provided fairly straightforward answers. However, players are still advised to have a calm mind while solving Quordle and should exercise caution before making blind guesses as it can lead you to losing your winning streak. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 711 hints for January 5

One thing that can make today's Quordle a head-scratcher is the repetition of letters. Not only do two out of the four answers have repeated letters, but none of the letters are placed together! These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it may consume nearly all nine attempts!

Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't lose, just check the clues below.

Quordle 711 clues for January 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, C, F, and A.

2. The words end with the letters R, R, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - an animal or means of transport bred or designed for racing.

4. Word 2 clue - an organized group of singers.

5. Word 3 clue - a hot glowing body of ignited gas.

6. Word 4 clue - become adjusted to new conditions.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 711 answer for January 5

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. RACER

2. CHOIR

3. FLAME

4. ADAPT

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

