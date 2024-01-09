Icon
Home How To Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Puzzle got you puzzled? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Puzzle got you puzzled? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Today’s Quordle solution could prove to be a nail-biter! All you need to do is simply check our Quordle hints, clues and solutions here to solve it quickly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 18:49 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Solve the answers easily using the hints and clues here. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Solve the answers easily using the hints and clues here. (HT Tech)

Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Today's words could be very tricky to guess, especially if you don't have an expansive vocabulary. Therefore, Quordle 715 could make your day very difficult! Therefore, all four words will require some effort to be guessed. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. The words are not common, and two of them are seldom used in daily conversations. 

To make it much easier, we have listed Quordle hints and clues that can help you maintain your winning streak. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 715 hints for January 9

It should be noted that only one of the words contains repeated letters. As such, guessing others will be tricky. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. Also, you can check the clues given below for more clarity. 

So, if you do not wish to break your Quordle winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quirdle 715 below.

Quordle 715 clues for January 9

Today's words start with the letters P, B, T, and B.

The words end with the letters N, L, D, and B.

Word 1 clue - a marine crustacean that resembles a large shrimp.

Word 2 clue -  a rough or noisy fight or quarrel.

Word 3 clue - a general direction in which something is developing.

Word 4 clue - a short description of a book or film.

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and the words will become relatively easy to guess. However, if you're still scratching your head, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle 715 answer for January 9

Think! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PRAWN

2. BRAWL

3. TREND

4. BLURB

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 18:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon