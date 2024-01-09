Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Puzzle got you puzzled? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 715 answer for January 9: Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Today's words could be very tricky to guess, especially if you don't have an expansive vocabulary. Therefore, Quordle 715 could make your day very difficult! Therefore, all four words will require some effort to be guessed. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. The words are not common, and two of them are seldom used in daily conversations.

To make it much easier, we have listed Quordle hints and clues that can help you maintain your winning streak. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 715 hints for January 9

It should be noted that only one of the words contains repeated letters. As such, guessing others will be tricky. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. Also, you can check the clues given below for more clarity.

So, if you do not wish to break your Quordle winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quirdle 715 below.

Quordle 715 clues for January 9

Today's words start with the letters P, B, T, and B.

The words end with the letters N, L, D, and B.

Word 1 clue - a marine crustacean that resembles a large shrimp.

Word 2 clue - a rough or noisy fight or quarrel.

Word 3 clue - a general direction in which something is developing.

Word 4 clue - a short description of a book or film.

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and the words will become relatively easy to guess. However, if you're still scratching your head, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle 715 answer for January 9

Think! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PRAWN

2. BRAWL

3. TREND

4. BLURB

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!