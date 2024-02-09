Quordle today: Another huge dilemma, but do not worry, check these hints, clues and answer

Quordle today: In the last week, Quordle players have had mixed experiences. There were fairly straightforward answers on most days, although yesterday's puzzle was a head-scratcher. The developers of the game offered words such as MECCA and HAUTE as the answers, which are uncommon and difficult to guess. Today, Quordle players face another double threat, with as many as two extremely tricky words. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the hints and clues for Quordle today provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Within the puzzle, just one of the words features repeated letters. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters T, P, L, and W.

The words end with the letters K, E, S, and G.

Word 1 clue - a rough path or road, typically one beaten by use rather than constructed.

Word 2 clue - the amount of money expected, required, or given in payment for something.

Word 3 clue - a disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

Word 4 clue - squeeze and twist to force liquid from it.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. TRACK

2. PRICE

3. LUPUS

4. WRING

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

