Quordle today: Players face an easy challenge! Check hints, clues and answer for February 15

Quordle today: Yesterday was an easy challenge for Quordle players as they came across words such as WATCH, FLOWN, SALVE and GRAPH. Quordle becomes easy when there are words with no repetitive letters or those that are used in everyday conversations. However, the conditions might not be favourable to players every time. Therefore, to avoid losing their winning streak, players are advised to not make random guesses and waste their attempts. Instead, they must have a calm mind and strategy in place to guess the words. Fortunately, the answers for Quordle today are straightforward and can be solved without too much fuss. If you're stuck, then refer to the hints and clues for Quordle today provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Within the puzzle, two of the words feature repeated letters. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters S, V, B, and R.

The words end with the letters L, L, D, and E.

Word 1 clue - cause or allow to flow over the edge of its container.

Word 2 clue - a period of keeping awake during the time usually spent asleep, especially to keep watch or pray.

Word 3 clue - unable to see.

Word 4 clue - to cause something to get bigger or higher.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. SPILL

2. VIGIL

3. BLIND

4. RAISE

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

