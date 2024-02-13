 Quordle today: Quadruple quandary! Check hints, clues and answer for February 13 | How-to
Quordle today: Quadruple quandary! Check hints, clues and answer for February 13

Quordle today: All of the four words are extremely tricky to solve! Keep your winning streak intact, check hints, clues and answer for Quordle today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 18:14 IST
Quordle today: Solve it quickly! Check hints, clues and answer here. (Play Store)
Quordle today: Solve it quickly! Check hints, clues and answer here. (Play Store)

Quordle today: After a tricky few days, Quordle players came across easy words yesterday, including TRAIT, FLASH, PLAZA and STORK. All of these words are fairly common and used in everyday conversations. However, that is not the case today as Quordle 750 puzzle has brought a major dilemma! All four words are difficult and are rarely used in daily life. Therefore, new Quordle players might feel stuck at times. While guessing the letters would be a good strategy in most cases, it isn't the case with Quordle as players are presented with a limited number of opportunities. Therefore, one wrong guess can make or break your winning streak. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the hints and clues for Quordle today provided below.

Quordle today: Hints

One of the four words features repeated letters, making guessing it a bit more tricky. Thus, it can hinder your chances of solving Quordle in minimum attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters R, V, F, and D.

The words end with the letters Y, D, L, and E.

Word 1 clue - resembling or characteristic of a rat.

Word 2 clue - offering nothing that is stimulating or challenging.

Word 3 clue - another word for weak or delicate.

Word 4 clue -  arrange clothing loosely or casually on or around something.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. We've almost given away the answer now, so try solving the puzzle! If you're still struggling, then check out the answer for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Answer

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. RATTY

2. VAPID

3. FRAIL

4. DRAPE

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 17:56 IST
