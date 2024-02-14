Quordle today: Solve the puzzle without fuss! Check hints, clues and answer for February 14

Quordle today: Today's Quordle puzzle is a mix of words that may feel strangely familiar while others will be totally strange. While most of these words are fairly easy to guess, finding them within a mere nine attempts is a daunting task in itself. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to Quordle today at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Fortunately, none of the words today have repeated letters, making them easier to guess. No matter how easy the 5-letter word gets, without proper clues and hints it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters W, S, F, and G.

The words end with the letters H, E, N, and H.

Word 1 clue - look at or observe attentively over a period of time.

Word 2 clue - an ointment used to promote healing of the skin or as protection.

Word 3 clue - travelling by air.

Word 4 clue - a diagram showing the relation between variable quantities, each measured along one of a pair of axes at right angles.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. We've almost given away the answer now, so try solving the puzzle! If you're still struggling, then check out the answer for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Answer

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. The answers are right below but are you sure you want to know them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. WATCH

2. SALVE

3, FLOWN

4. GRAPH

Congratulations on guessing the answer for Quordle today! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

