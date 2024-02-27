Quordle today: Struggling to get the win? Check hints, clues and answer for February 27

Quordle today: In Quordle, players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Unlike crossword puzzles in newspapers, Quordle players do not have access to any hints or clues. The task becomes even more challenging when there is a repetition of letters, which is the case with two out of the four words today! Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. To win today's game, all you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case, if you feel like you need to know the answers, you can check them here too

Check out the best hints and clues you need in order to solve Quordle today and maintain your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Two out of the four Quordle answers today are tricky as they have repeated letters. As there are limited attempts and you have to crack 4 words, you will have to be a bit cautious with every guess you make. No matter how difficult or tricky the words are, these hints and clues can make your work a lot easier. Check them now.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters R, B, D, and D.

The words end with the letters Y, Y, T, and L.

Word 1 clue - hoarse or harsh-sounding.

Word 2 clue - a name given to a close friend.

Word 3 clue - a small fried cake of sweetened dough, typically in the shape of a ball or ring.

Word 4 clue - drop saliva uncontrollably from the mouth.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge has been provided. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for Quordle today are:

1. RASPY

2. BUDDY

3. DONUT

4. DROOL

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues to Quordle.

