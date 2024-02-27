 Quordle today: Struggling to get the win? Check hints, clues and answer for February 27 | How-to
Home How To Quordle today: Struggling to get the win? Check hints, clues and answer for February 27

Quordle today: Struggling to get the win? Check hints, clues and answer for February 27

Quordle today: The Quordle challenge is an easy one to crack, but repeated letters could make the task challenging! Just concentrate and check the Quordle hints, clues here to solve it in a flash.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 17:17 IST
Quordle
Here are the best hints and clues you need to follow to get to the answer to Quordle today. (Google Play Store)
Quordle
Here are the best hints and clues you need to follow to get to the answer to Quordle today. (Google Play Store)

Quordle today: In Quordle, players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Unlike crossword puzzles in newspapers, Quordle players do not have access to any hints or clues. The task becomes even more challenging when there is a repetition of letters, which is the case with two out of the four words today! Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. To win today's game, all you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case, if you feel like you need to know the answers, you can check them here too

Check out the best hints and clues you need in order to solve Quordle today and maintain your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Two out of the four Quordle answers today are tricky as they have repeated letters. As there are limited attempts and you have to crack 4 words, you will have to be a bit cautious with every guess you make. No matter how difficult or tricky the words are, these hints and clues can make your work a lot easier. Check them now.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters R, B, D, and D.

The words end with the letters Y, Y, T, and L.

Word 1 clue - hoarse or harsh-sounding.

Word 2 clue - a name given to a close friend.

Word 3 clue - a small fried cake of sweetened dough, typically in the shape of a ball or ring.

Word 4 clue - drop saliva uncontrollably from the mouth.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge has been provided. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for Quordle today are:

1. RASPY

2. BUDDY

3. DONUT

4. DROOL

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues to Quordle.

Also, read other top stories today:

Microsoft joins OpenAI rival! Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Read all about it here.

No apps in a decade! Deutsche Telekom revealed a smartphone concept that relies on AI instead of apps for user needs. CEO predicts apps will be obsolete in 5-10 years. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI image generation to return? Google plans to relaunch its AI image generation tool in a few weeks. It was paused due to horrific inaccuracies in historical depictions. Know it all here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 17:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets