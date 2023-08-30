Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to share WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs here

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with tremendous joy, enthusiasm and warmth all around the country. The festival is devoted to the bond and love between siblings. Raksha Bandhan usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravan Maas. To mark this auspicious occasion, people all around the country send each other wishes. Those who are far away from their loved ones can share virtual greetings with friends and family.

WhatsApp allows you to send GIFs and stickers along with plain text to make it more exciting. You can access many stickers and GIFs through WhatsApp directly although you'll have to download third-party apps for some. Before learning how to send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, here are some wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan which you can share with your loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes to share with your loved ones

1. Happy Raksha Bandhan, may you feel the power of God's protection and blessings from heaven today and always. I wish you all love, luck, joy and good health.

2. On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.

3. You are the most special person in my life, and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

4. You have always been my motivation to make the impossible things possible. That's my brother, no less than a superman making paths smoother for us all. I love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

5. We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrow we share have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to send WhatsApp GIFs

Step 1: Open a WhatsApp chat that you want to send a sticker to.

Step 2: Click on the smiley icon available on the chat box

Step 3: Now, tap on the sticker icon located next to the GIF icon and click on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel.

Step 4: Tap on the desired sticker and send it to your loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to send WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and search for Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp.

Step 2: From the list of options, select the sticker pack you like and add it to WhatsApp from the list.

Step 3: Now, you will see all the stickers in the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.

Step 4: From the sticker pack, select the sticker and then tap on the 'Add' button. You need to confirm by tapping on the 'Add to WhatsApp' button.

Step 5: Now you can select the sticker you desire and send Raksha Bandhan stickers to your loved ones.