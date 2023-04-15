Home How To RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Where to stream Bengaluru vs Delhi match today

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Where to stream Bengaluru vs Delhi match today

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals in the first match of today's double-header. Know where to stream it online.

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Know all the details around the Bengaluru vs Delhi match today. (PTI )
RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Know all the details around the Bengaluru vs Delhi match today. (PTI )

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: The 20th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Both the teams have struggled so far in the competition with RCB with just one win and DC sitting at the bottom with zero points. It is still early days and both teams would be aiming to make a big turnaround. And today's game can be exactly that. So, do not miss this exciting fixture. Find out where to watch Bengaluru vs Delhi today.

RCB have only won a single game and that came in their first match against Mumbai Indians. But they will walk into this game confidently given the current form of Delhi Capitals and the fact that RCB has beaten DC 17 times in IPL as opposed to 10 times when DC got the better of them. Another reason for joy for Bengaluru is that Wanindu Hasaranga has completed the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand and will be available for selection today.

DC has had an uninspiring opening to this season's IPL. But they will be hoping to turn their fortunes around against RCB who themselves have been struggling. To boost their team, Mitchell Marsh, who flew home for his wedding, has rejoined the team and will be available for selection.

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Time and Venue

The 20th game of the season between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 3:30 PM.

RCB vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score: Where to watch

The Bangalore Royal Challengers vs Delhi Capitals game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets