Save money on your AC bills with these 5 killer tricks; Know how to use it efficiently

The air conditioner remote is the most desirable item at homes during the summer. ACs have become necessary to beat the heat and cool down. But, while using the AC is a great way to keep the extreme weather at bay, running it all day long can weigh heavy on your pockets. So, if you want to enjoy cool temperatures while not having to worry about AC bills, and are seeking ways to save money on them, then you need to know about these 5 AC tricks.

AC tricks to lower your bills

We all have our own methods to reduce AC bills. Some prefer to turn it on for an hour and then shut it down till the room warms up again, and others keep the temperature at 25 degrees Celsius to decrease the power consumption. And while these are great ways to reduce electricity consumption and decrease the bill, there is a lot more you can do to keep your home cool while not having to pay a big price for it.

Top 5 tricks to save money on AC bills

1. One of the biggest reasons why your room does not stay cool for long enough is poor heat insulation. You could be warming up the room by keeping the door to the attached bathroom open or having windows and doors that allow the cold air to seep out. If that's the case, then we recommend fixing these issues so your room can stay cool for longer, even when the AC is turned off.

2. Change the AC filters: Regular servicing is the way to avoid big bills. Check the recommended duration your manufacturer suggests before getting the AC serviced and make sure to get it done. The circuit should be checked, AC filters should be changed and any clogs and drainage issues should be addressed to ensure the device is working at full capacity.

3. Redirect the vents: Yes, having the AC blow the cool air directly at you feels amazing, but that is not the most efficient way to cool the room. Ideally, the vents should be pointing towards the center of the room to ensure a faster cooling of the area. And unless the size of the room is too large, try not to use the oscillation setting.

4. Set a timer: Oftentimes, even when the room is already cold, people simply forget to turn the AC off. This problem shows up even more at nighttime when people often fall asleep with the AC turned on for the entire night. A good way to avoid this is by using a timer to turn off the AC automatically after a certain period of time.

5. Use the energy saver button! If your AC comes with an energy saver mode or a smart fan mode, use that. While it may cool the room a bit slower, it is the most efficient way to ensure not spending too much energy and keeping the bill small.