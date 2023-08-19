Home How To Send high-quality images on WhatsApp; HD Photos feature is here, HD Videos to come soon

Send high-quality images on WhatsApp; HD Photos feature is here, HD Videos to come soon

Sending high resolutions photos on WhatsApp just got better. Know how to share HD-quality pictures with these easy steps. HD Video support to arrive soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 13:27 IST
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
View all Images
Sending clear and sharp photos on WhatsApp just got easier. (Pexels)

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has introduced a new feature! You know how sometimes the pictures you send on WhatsApp aren't as clear and nice as the ones you take? It has now been fixed. The company added a feature that lets you send high-resolution photos to your friends and family. Isn't that cool? Additionally, according to Meta, HD Video support will arrive soon.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this new feature on his Instagram Broadcast, where he said, "Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade. Now you can send in HD".

This feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, so not everyone can use it right away. The feature will arrive over a period of several weeks. So, if you don't see this cool HD option yet, don't worry. It will show up on your phone soon. People who use Android phones and iPhones will all get to use this feature.

WhatsApp has also revealed that they're planning to add a feature for sending HD videos in the future. But for now, let's focus on how to send those high-quality photos to your friends and family.

How to send HD photos on WhatsApp

If you are wondering how to use it, don't worry, it's easy. You just need to follow these five simple steps:

Step 1: Make sure your WhatsApp app is up-to-date. If not, go to the Google Play Store (for Android phones) or the Apple App Store (for iPhones) and update the app.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp app and go to the chat where you want to send the super clear photo.

Step 3: Look for the option to add something (like a paperclip icon) and tap on it. You'll see two choices: "Standard" and "HD Photos."

Step 4: Choose the "HD Photos" option. This is the one that will make your photo super clear and amazing.

Step 5: After choosing "HD Photos," tap the send button. Your friend will then get the photo in all its high-definition glory.

WhatsApp also lets you decide what to do if you have a slow internet connection. If you receive a photo and your connection isn't great, you can choose whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD, picture by picture. So now you can share your memories with your loved ones in the best quality possible.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 12:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets