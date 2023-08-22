Home How To SSC CGL, MTS exam result 2023 to be announced online soon! Check where and how to download

SSC CGL, MTS exam result 2023 to be announced online soon! Check where and how to download

SSC CGL, MTS result 2023 is expected to be out soon on the official website of ssc.nic.in. Check where and how to see the results online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 14:49 IST
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023: Earlier Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the final answer key of the CGL and MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examinations. Now, it is expected that the results will be out very soon on SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. The MTS exams were conducted in two phases, one happed between May 2 and 19 and the second phase was conducted from June 13 to 20. On the other hand, CGL first-tier exam was held from July 14 to 27.

As per the notification released by SSC, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) had 12,523 vacancies and the CGL had 7,500 available vacancies for which the examination was conducted. SCC has not released any tentative date or time on when the results will be released, however, the answer key correction window was closed on July 4, therefore, the result announcement is not far.

Before checking the results, candidates should ensure that they must have their hall ticket and other details with them. When the result is announced and you are trying to log in to the portal, just remember it may be working slowly because of the rush of people on it. It can even crash. Therefore, if you are patient and wait a while, you will be able to log in without a problem.

How to check SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023

  • Once the result is declared, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Then, on the home screen, the result will be available, tap on the provided link.
  • Then, tap on MTS or CLG result.
  • A PDF will be provided on the opened screen.
  • Find your details on the list and check or results.
  • Make sure to take out a hard copy of the declared result for further processing.

Make sure to keep an eye on the SSC official website to stay updated about the result dates and times. Also, stay tuned for more information as the result is expected to be out online soon.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 14:49 IST
