Stoic app: Get help to improve productivity and mental health too

Are you someone who easily gets stressed out at work? Know how Stoic app can help you develop a positive mindset while improving your productivity.

Sep 07 2023, 16:20 IST
In today's fast-paced world, we often get overwhelmed by the immense workload and the multi-tasking that it entails. It causes stress, affects productivity and mental health too. These factors also affect our personal life to a different extent. Worryingly, it stops us from developing a positive mindset. No one can carry on their daily tasks when they are having serious mental health problems. Therefore, to help you manage your productivity and encourage positive mental health, we have found just the right tool for you. The aptly named Stoic app is a useful journaling app that keeps track of your mood and suggests ways to tackle negative thoughts, overwhelming jobs, and more. Know what the app offers to its users.

What is Stoic app?

It is a journaling app that allows users to create a personalized morning routine. This enables users to be prepared for what they need to do during the day. Then in the evening users can reflect on how much they have done and can improve their routine daily. It also tracks mental health and enables users to, journal, meditate, and reflect on their actions.

How Stoic app help improve productivity and mental health?

  • This app provides meditation exercises with background sounds and timed chimes for users to relax their minds and focus on their breathing.
  • It allows users to read and save inspiring quotes from Stoic philosophers such as Lao Tzu, The Holy Bible, and Gautama Buddha.
  • Users can journal their thoughts and express how they are feeling on a daily basis. They can also write about their goals which will help them to be optimistic. It provides various journaling templates for users to write their thoughts.
  • It provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to users who get negative thoughts frequently.
  • It also reflects on users' way to be grateful and show gratitude towards how far they have come.

This app provides various ways to effectively handle high-stress environments calmly without affecting your mental health as well as your daily routine. The app is available for both Android and iOS users. It has free usage and a subscription version to experience more features of the app.

