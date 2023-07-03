This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

We usually consider a smartphone's lock button as a quick key to turn off the device or perhaps, wake it up. After all, that's what its name suggests! But if you are using an iPhone, then know that there are a lot more features hidden within the lock button. In fact, that small button holds immense power. It has a slew of amazing iPhone features that can easily boost your productivity. If you want to explore your iPhone's true potential, this feature is something you must try.

This surprising feature is the Accessibility Shortcut option on your iPhone. You can assign any shortcut or enable a feature to your lock button. This will prove to be incredibly useful, especially for features that are frequently used. But how do you activate this hidden iPhone lock button shortcut? Let's go through the process of adding shortcuts to your iPhone lock button.

How to add a shortcut to your iPhone lock button

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to the Accessibility section.

3. Here, scroll down to find the Accessibility Shortcut at the bottom.

4. Now, simply choose the features you want to assign as shortcuts to your lock button. It will be activated with a triple-click of your lock button.

5. Interestingly, you can select multiple features for this option such as a magnifier glass, live captions for videos, controlling nearby devices, a voiceover option, and a lot more.

6. Now, simply triple-click the lock button to activate your selected feature in the previous step. However, in case you have selected multiple features, it will show them in a pop-up menu.

Apart from this, you can adjust the Click Speed required for double-clicking or triple-clicking the button, choosing from Default, Slow, or Slowest. Additionally, you can decide whether Siri responds when you press and hold the button. For iPhones with Touch ID, you can effortlessly unlock and open your device by resting your finger on Touch ID.