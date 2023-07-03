Home How To This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Your iPhone's lock button has a hidden feature that will perform the task within seconds. Here is how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 21:36 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone
View all Images
iPhone’s lock button can do wonders with this feature. (Pexels)

We usually consider a smartphone's lock button as a quick key to turn off the device or perhaps, wake it up. After all, that's what its name suggests! But if you are using an iPhone, then know that there are a lot more features hidden within the lock button. In fact, that small button holds immense power. It has a slew of amazing iPhone features that can easily boost your productivity. If you want to explore your iPhone's true potential, this feature is something you must try.

This surprising feature is the Accessibility Shortcut option on your iPhone. You can assign any shortcut or enable a feature to your lock button. This will prove to be incredibly useful, especially for features that are frequently used. But how do you activate this hidden iPhone lock button shortcut? Let's go through the process of adding shortcuts to your iPhone lock button.

How to add a shortcut to your iPhone lock button

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to the Accessibility section.

3. Here, scroll down to find the Accessibility Shortcut at the bottom.

4. Now, simply choose the features you want to assign as shortcuts to your lock button. It will be activated with a triple-click of your lock button.

5. Interestingly, you can select multiple features for this option such as a magnifier glass, live captions for videos, controlling nearby devices, a voiceover option, and a lot more.

6. Now, simply triple-click the lock button to activate your selected feature in the previous step. However, in case you have selected multiple features, it will show them in a pop-up menu.

Apart from this, you can adjust the Click Speed required for double-clicking or triple-clicking the button, choosing from Default, Slow, or Slowest. Additionally, you can decide whether Siri responds when you press and hold the button. For iPhones with Touch ID, you can effortlessly unlock and open your device by resting your finger on Touch ID.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 21:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets