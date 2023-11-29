Icon
Home How To Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them

Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them

Know how Apple iPhone users can block spam texts in a few simple steps. Blocking spam text enables you to declutter iMessage and to protect yourself from online scams.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 11:12 IST
Icon
Messages app
Check out ways on how you can block spam texts on your Apple iPhone. (Pexels)
Messages app
Check out ways on how you can block spam texts on your Apple iPhone. (Pexels)

On a daily basis, we all get a huge number of spam text messages, calls, emails, and more. It gets really daunting as we cannot delete the text each time we receive them. But, how can we get rid of such spam texts and declutter our phones or other gadgets? Well, there are ways for iPhone users to block spam texts. Blocking spam texts is important to avoid online scams as some scammers use it to trick users into stealing information and money from them. Therefore, check out ways on how iPhone users can stop spam texts.

iPhone spam texts: How to block

One way to get rid of spam text on iPhones is by using the “Filter unknown sender” feature. This feature will enable users to separate spam texts and contact texts in a separate folder. To switch on this iPhone feature, go to settings and tap on “Messages”. Now, simply turn on the toggle placed on the right side of “Filter unknown sender.” Now, all of your spam texts will go to a different iMessage folder.

Also read: Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Another way to avoid spam text messages is to block specific senders. This can be utilised when you notice multiple texts from a single spam number. Blocking the specific number on your iPhone will completely block them from texting to your number. To block specific messages, open the spam message and tap on their number. Now, go to “info” and at the bottom, you will see the “Block this caller” option, now tap on “Block Contact.”

To block spam texts on iPhones, users can also report the sender as spam. For spam messages, Apple provides a flag service that enables iPhone users to flag the contact by selecting “Report Junk” and then simply tapping on “Delete and Report Junk.”

Also read: Share your entertainment! Know how to use Apple iPhone 15 SharePlay

These are some of the ways through which you can block spam texts on your iPhone. However, note that this does not block spam calls as the above-mentioned steps are only for the iMessage app.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 10:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon