Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan: To ensure your digital devices work at peak performance all the time, especially smartphones, a good battery is crucial. We need our smartphones 24/7, and there are times when we are not able to charge them for long hours or they drain out quickly. Therefore, it is extremely important to adopt practices to optimize the battery life of your smartphones. If you have just bought an iPhone 15, you can follow some crucial steps to keep its battery life healthy. So, to extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan, check out the following steps to get an improved performance:

1. Keep Software Up-to-Date

Regularly updating your iPhone 15's software is a simple yet effective way to enhance energy efficiency. Apple frequently releases updates that include advanced energy-saving technologies. To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

2. Temperature Management

Extreme temperatures can significantly impact the iPhone 15's battery capacity. Try to keep your phone at an ambient temperature between 16°C to 22°C (62°F to 72°F). Avoid exposing your device to temperatures exceeding 35°C (95°F), as it can permanently damage battery capacity. If you want to store your iPhone for the long-term, try to maintain a cool environment below 32°C (90°F).

3. iPhone 15 Case considerations

Certain cases can trap heat during charging, affecting battery capacity. Remove your device from such cases when charging, especially if you notice it getting hot.

4. Optimal storage conditions

If you plan to store your device for an extended period, ensure it's around 50% charged. Avoid storing it fully charged or fully discharged, as both extremes can impact battery health. If storing for over six months, charge to 50% every six months.

5. Screen brightness and Wi-Fi usage

Adjusting screen brightness and utilizing Wi-Fi instead of cellular networks can significantly preserve battery life. Dim the screen using Control Centre and activate Auto-Brightness in Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations. When you use your iPhone to access data, a Wi‑Fi connection uses less power than a cellular network, therefore, Wi‑Fi on at all times. To turn on Wi‑Fi, go to Settings > Wi‑Fi to access a Wi‑Fi network.

6. Enable Low Power Mode

When your battery level drops, enable Low Power Mode to extend your iPhone battery life. Access it quickly through Settings > Battery. This mode reduces display brightness, optimizes performance, and disables non-essential features, conserving the battery power of your iPhone 15.

7. Monitor battery usage

Stay informed about app battery consumption. In Settings > Battery, you can identify apps using significant power. You can also manage background activity, location services, and push notifications in your iPhone 15 to optimize the battery life of each app.

By incorporating these practices into your routine, you will extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan, and ensure it not only runs longer on a single charge but also has an extended overall lifespan.

