 Tired of taking manual notes? This AI app called ‘Cleft Notes’ will make your work easy | How-to
No more creating manual notes, The Cleft Notes app will create structured notes in seconds from the voice memo. Know how it benefits users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 12:15 IST
Cleft Notes app
Know all about the Cleft Notes app to improve the note-taking process. (Pexels)

Tired of making meeting notes manually? Worry no more as the new age of note-taking is here with the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has been immensely beneficial to workspace professionals to reduce their manual or repetitive tasks. While note-taking is a tiresome job, it helps individuals know what was discussed in the meeting or lecture in a very summarized manner. But what if I say you can just record the entire conversation and let a tool create notes for you? Yes, the Cleft Note app enables users to create notes from voice memos. Unbelievable right? Well in the age of AI and growing technology, the new hassle-free way of note-taking is here. Know more about the Cleft Note app. 

What is the Cleft Note app?

Cleft Note AI-powered voice notes app which transforms voice and thoughts into understandable notes with heading title, and proper structure. This app works best for people who are expressive about plans and ideas. The app simply turns the plans into an actionable text format so other readers can understand what is being conveyed. The app utilized speech recognition technology and AI processing to turn voice memos into cohesive text. Additionally, the notes can be easily shared within the team for effective communication and collaboration. Know more about  Cleft Note app benefits in terms of productivity. 

How Cleft Note app benefits users in different ways?

  • Teams can utilize the Cleft Note app to summarize meetings, brainstorm sessions, or client calls. Then the detailed notes can be later shared with the team member to prepare their workflow accordingly.
  • The tool also provides an AI-powered editing tool which enables the app to add headings, points, and more to create structured notes which is easy to understand. The app simply works like your virtual assistant for creating easy notes. 

  • To make the note-taking process easier, Cleft Note creates a shareable link of the voice memo and the generated cohesive text. This way people who prefer listening can also take advantage of the app.
  • The  Cleft Note app encourages idea generation, async communication, planning, and more which users can share with the app and it will instantly prepare an actionable note for you. 

The Cleft Note app is available for free usage but for a limited period of time. If you want to experience its features multiple times, then you can opt for the monthly subscription plan which starts at just $5. 

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:15 IST
