Icon
Home How To WhatsApp iPad app coming, or will it be rebuffed again?

WhatsApp iPad app coming, or will it be rebuffed again?

After years of being rebuffed, Apple iPad is finally getting its very own WhatsApp app. It has been revealed that the WhatsApp iPad app is currently being tested. The long overdue app will finally be available for iPad soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 14:59 IST
Icon
In brief: Top 5 WhatsApp Business partners
WhatsApp
1/6 Thanks to the Business API and software development kit, WhatsApp Business capabilities are now accessible to developers. With the help of the WhatsApp API, several small and big businesses can now sell their products in a better way. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Gupshup is one of those options! It is a conversational messaging platform that processes over 6 billion messages each month. It provides a comprehensive conversational experience-building toolkit for any use case, and a network of growing market relationships with messaging channels, device makers, ISVs, and operators. (Gupshup)
image caption
3/6 Another option is Haptik, which is a conversational commerce firm that can create WhatsApp chatbots to automate client interactions, conduct transactions, and gather leads by sending customized alerts. (Haptik / Twitter)
image caption
4/6 Yellow AI: While browsing through product categories, customers have the ability to engage with businesses by placing orders, adjusting quantities, cancelling orders, and requesting returns. (Yellow AI / Twitter)
image caption
5/6 Twilio: It can be altered to suit your company's requirements. Features can be added or removed according to the need. An omnichannel contact centre, SMS marketing, push notifications, web chat, call monitoring, phone verification, alerts and notifications, and much more can be built using Twilio. (Twilio / Twitter)
image caption
6/6 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
View all Images
Whatsapp is testing its iOS app for iPads. (Bloomberg)

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is currently bringing various updates and new features to its apps for iPhones and Android smartphones. However, for a long time now, WhatsApp has not bothered to launch an app for Apple iPads. But, according to reports, that is all set to change now. WhatsApp is working to bring its app to Apple iPad too.

WhatsApp for iPad: How it works

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta version can now be downloaded on iPads through the TestFlight app - this version is only available to the beta testers. The testers will now be able to use WhatsApp for iPad and they will be able to judge if the app is functioning properly or not. Beta Testers can download the TestFlight app from the App Store. If you do not find the app, then don't worry it will start to appear soon as it has just been started to roll out.

According to the shared steps, to use WhatsApp on your iPad, you'll need to first install the beta iOS version on both your iPhone and iPad. Then, on your iPhone, open WhatsApp Settings and go to Linked Devices. Now, click on “Link a device" to scan the QR code with your iPad. With WhatsApp linked to your iPad, you don't need to connect your phone to the internet to use it. The process is exactly the same when you try to link WhatsApp to other devices. Additionally, with the new companion mode, messages on your iPad will be synchronised with your phone and this will allow users to keep an eye on all their messages.

The Verge reports that by creating an app for iPads can be Meta's first move to make it a cross-platform messaging service as it is now coming with various advanced features such as WhatsApp channels, improved group calling, AI integration, and the new companion mode which will also roll out soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 14:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon