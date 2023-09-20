WhatsApp iPad app coming, or will it be rebuffed again?

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is currently bringing various updates and new features to its apps for iPhones and Android smartphones. However, for a long time now, WhatsApp has not bothered to launch an app for Apple iPads. But, according to reports, that is all set to change now. WhatsApp is working to bring its app to Apple iPad too.

WhatsApp for iPad: How it works

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta version can now be downloaded on iPads through the TestFlight app - this version is only available to the beta testers. The testers will now be able to use WhatsApp for iPad and they will be able to judge if the app is functioning properly or not. Beta Testers can download the TestFlight app from the App Store. If you do not find the app, then don't worry it will start to appear soon as it has just been started to roll out.

According to the shared steps, to use WhatsApp on your iPad, you'll need to first install the beta iOS version on both your iPhone and iPad. Then, on your iPhone, open WhatsApp Settings and go to Linked Devices. Now, click on “Link a device" to scan the QR code with your iPad. With WhatsApp linked to your iPad, you don't need to connect your phone to the internet to use it. The process is exactly the same when you try to link WhatsApp to other devices. Additionally, with the new companion mode, messages on your iPad will be synchronised with your phone and this will allow users to keep an eye on all their messages.

The Verge reports that by creating an app for iPads can be Meta's first move to make it a cross-platform messaging service as it is now coming with various advanced features such as WhatsApp channels, improved group calling, AI integration, and the new companion mode which will also roll out soon.