WhatsApp security alert: How to control who can see what personal data- Detailed guide

Know all about the WhatsApp Privacy Checkup feature and take control of your privacy settings, including who can contact you, personal information visibility and more.

Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 10:00 IST
Know how to use WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup feature. (Pexels)

In this digital age, privacy is a crucial issue, and while having a digital identity is important, it is equally important to take all the steps necessary to protect it. Tackling this becomes a headache, especially on social media and instant messaging platforms, places which have been privy to allegations of data exposure in the past. Helping navigate these waters is the Privacy Checkup feature on WhatsApp which offers a one-stop shop for all privacy preferences, including options to choose who can contact you, control your personal info, and more.

It empowers users to tailor their privacy settings to their preferences, enhancing the security of their accounts. This comprehensive tool offers step-by-step guidance to streamline the process, ensuring users have control over who can contact them and access their personal information.

How to use the Privacy Checkup feature on WhatsApp

1. Navigate to "Settings" by tapping on the More Options icon.

2. Select "Privacy."

3. Tap on the "Start checkup" banner displayed at the top of the screen.

4. Once initiated, users can customize their privacy settings across four key areas.

Privacy Checkup feature on WhatsApp: How does it help?

1. Choosing Who Can Contact You: Users can specify who can reach out to them, effectively managing unwanted calls and messages. This includes options to control group additions, silence unknown callers, and manage blocked contacts.

2. Controlling Personal Information: This section empowers users to determine the audience for their personal details such as online status and activity. Users can dictate who can view their profile photo, see their last seen status, and track read receipts.

3. Enhancing Chat Privacy: Users can limit access to their messages and media, thereby bolstering privacy within conversations. This involves managing default message timers and ensuring the security of end-to-end encrypted backups.

4. Adding Account Protection: In this section, users can fortify their accounts with additional layers of security. Options include enabling fingerprint lock and setting up two-step verification for added protection against unauthorized access.

By following the prompts and adjusting settings in each section, users can customize their WhatsApp experience to align with their desired level of privacy and security. It empowers users to take control of their privacy settings, ensuring a secure and personalized messaging experience.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets