Wordle 869 answer for November 5: Smartly evade defeat! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 869 answer for November 5: Excelling in this game requires the highest level of wit, it requires a well-formed strategy. Almost a year after its launch, we know a lot more about how the game functions than we did in the past. We also have enough guides online that try to help you with letter elimination, coming up with good starter words, improving your word-guessing skills, and more. But still, many players stick to their choice of words when it comes to starting the game. While it is a fun way to play it, it can often be inefficient when solving the puzzle. And if you are someone who values protecting the streak, then you would not want to risk the win due to lack of a strategy. Part of a good strategy is also to use all the available resources while solving the puzzle. That's why you should check out these Wordle hints and clues to find the solution easily.

Wordle 869 hints for November 5

Continuing the discussion around strategy, today's Wordle will become extremely easy for you if you take two tips from us. First, go with the Wordlebot's choice of the starter word. And second, remember the wheel of fortune letters while making the second guess. If you do this, we can ensure that you will be able to solve the game within 3 attempts. But if you wish for even better efficiency, then simply check our clues below.

Wordle 869 clues for November 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter F.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word has no repeated letters.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not? You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 869 answer for November 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is FLARE. It means “to burn for a short time with a sudden bright flame”. We hope you were able to get a really good score for today's Wordle.

