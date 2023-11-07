Icon
Wordle 871 answer for November 7: Test your luck! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 871 answer for November 7: Test your luck! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 871 answer for November 7: Today’s puzzle is quite challenging. Futile guesses will result in grayed-out boxes. Utilize these Wordle hints, clues and get to the solution effortlessly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 18:32 IST
Wordle 871 answer for November 7: If you see the puzzle escaping from your fingertips, then don’t worry. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and you will find the way to victory again. (HT Tech)
Wordle 871 answer for November 7: If you see the puzzle escaping from your fingertips, then don’t worry. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and you will find the way to victory again. (HT Tech)

Wordle 871 answer for November 7: Even for the most experienced and skilled players of the game, it is common to get an early hiccup or just struggle in an average puzzle. This happens because a person is not in a position to apply the same level of thought to the game every day. Some days, you don't feel like solving the puzzle or just get over it quickly. It can be because you're in vacation mode, have a lot of workload, or just because you're feeling unwell. But since the Wordle streak is a big thing and losing a day means losing all the progress, you often take a stab at it anyway. These are the days when your slow start can be both a frustrating experience and often lead you to a loss anyway. On days like those, let us come in with our Wordle hints and clues, and let us help you with our carefully curated information to solve the puzzle. You can even scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 871 hints for November 7

There is a repeated letter in the word which might be tricky for people to find out as the same letter is also uncommon. The word uses a unique pattern which can be difficult to guess as well. For your starting word, just go with popular consonants.

Wordle 871 clues for November 7

1. Today's word will begin with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The repeated letter is also I.

Those were the clues for you today. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still unsure, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 871 answer for November 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LIMIT. It means “the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed or possible”. Hope you were able to guess the word. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 18:31 IST
    Icon