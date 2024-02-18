Wordle today: Extend your winning streak! Explore hints, clues, and the solution for Puzzle no. 974 now

Wordle today: Over the past week, Wordle enthusiasts grappled with challenging answers such as PSALM, SCRAM, TALON, and STASH, adding complexity to the guessing process. Wordle 870 continues this trend, presenting a significant challenge, particularly for newcomers. To succeed, players should not solely rely on their vocabulary but also maintain composure while engaging in the guessing game. Avoid randomly guessing words due to the limited number of attempts allowed. Developing a sound strategy is crucial, and in moments of uncertainty, there's no need to panic. For those seeking guidance, scroll down to find Wordle hints and clues that can enhance your chances of solving the puzzle. Discover the answer to today's Wordle at the bottom.

Have you heard of Wordle?

Wordle is a fun word game that you can enjoy every day. In this game, you'll find a grid with 5 rows and 6 columns of empty boxes. Your task is to guess the correct letters and create a real word. Unlike crossword puzzles, there are no hints in Wordle, making it a bit challenging! You have to figure out 5 letters in just 6 attempts. When you guess a letter correctly and it's in the right place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a unique word with no repeated letters, and it's not a commonly used word in regular conversation. To assist you, we've provided the Wordle clues below to help you understand the word better. Begin by considering words with many vowels and use a process of elimination. Explore the hints for today's Wordle 974 challenge to discover more.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter R.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels ‘I' and ‘E' in today's Wordle answer.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — A long, thin portion resembling a mountain..

And that's it! We believe that these should be more than enough to help you solve the challenge. If you're still unsure, you can scroll down to see the Wordle answer for today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 18

Pause for a moment! Before diving into the Wordle 974 solution, consider whether you're ready for the reveal or if you prefer to extend the suspense a bit further. Here's your opportunity to tackle today's Wordle challenge independently one last time. But if you're at the brink of your attempts and weighing the importance of preserving your winning streak, go ahead and uncover the Wordle answer now.

The answer for Wordle today is RIDGE. It refers to "a narrow area of high land along the top of a line of hills; a high pointed area near the top of a mountain,” according to the Oxford dictionary.

Well done on keeping up your Wordle streak! I'm hoping the puzzle was easier for you to solve. Return tomorrow to tackle a new puzzle, more hints, and new techniques.

