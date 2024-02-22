Wordle today: Sweet success awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 22

Wordle today: It has been an easy week for Wordle players as they've come across answers such as BUILD, MATCH, PRICE and RIDGE in the last few days. All of these words are common and are used in everyday conversations, making the puzzle easy to solve. Could that be the case today too? Absolutely! The developers of the puzzle game have provided yet another easy answer today, making it one of the longest streaks this year of having simple solutions. That said, players are advised to maintain caution while guessing the letter, as one wrong move on your last attempt can end your winning streak.

If you're stuck and struggling to go ahead in the puzzle, then just scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has also been provided at the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle is a common word and does not have a repetition of letters. That said, you must have a calm mind to get all the letters right. Players are advised first to guess all the letters correctly and then place them to form a meaningful word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 978 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter H.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter Y.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for having too much weight.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 978 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 22

STOP! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer for Wordle today. However, if you are ready to check it, then sneak a peek below.

The answer for Wordle today is HEAVY. It refers to “having a great weight,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

