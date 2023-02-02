    Trending News

    Home How To Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Your iPhone can create, auto-fill, and store passwords for you with iCloud Keychain. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 18:45 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    Know how to create a strong password for a new account. (HT Tech)

    It is always recommended that you keep a strong password to protect all accounts from hackers. However, the more complex the password is, the more difficult it is to remember. But if you are an Apple iPhone user, things may not be that difficult for you. Wondering how? You can let your iPhone create, auto-fill, and store passwords for you with iCloud Keychain. Informing about the same, Apple Support tweeted, "Having a hard time thinking of strong, complex passwords for your accounts? Let your iPhone create, auto-fill, and store them for you with iCloud Keychain."

    When you sign up for services on websites and in apps, you can let the iPhone create strong passwords for many of your accounts. iPhone stores the passwords in iCloud Keychain and fills them in for you automatically, so you don't have to memorize them. It can be noted that instead of requiring you to sign in with passwords, participating websites and apps support these alternatives:

    1. Sign in with Apple: Lets you use your Apple ID to sign in, and limits the information shared about you.

    2. A passkey: Lets you use Face ID or Touch ID to securely sign in without using a password.

    How to create a strong password for a new account

    1. On the new account screen for the website or app, enter a new account name. For supported websites and apps, iPhone suggests a unique, complex password.

    2. Do one of the following:

    a. Choose the suggested password: Tap Use Strong Password.

    b. Edit the suggested password: Tap Other Options, tap Edit Strong Password, tap the password text field, then make your changes. To copy the password so you can paste it into a Confirm Password field if asked, double-tap the password field, tap Select All, then tap Copy.

    c. Get a different strong password: Tap Other Options, tap Edit Strong Password, then tap the suggested password.

    d. Get a strong password consisting of only numbers and letters: Tap Other Options, then tap No Special Characters.

    e. Get a strong password that's easy to type: Tap Other Options, then tap Easy to Type.

    f. Make up your own password: Tap Other Options, then tap Choose My Own Password.

    3. To later allow the iPhone to automatically fill in the password for you, tap Yes when you are asked if you want to save the password.

    In order for the iPhone to create and store passwords, iCloud Keychain must be turned on. You can go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Passwords and Keychain.

    How to automatically fill in a saved password

    Step 1:

    On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field.
    Step 2:

    2. Do one of the following:

    Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard.

    Tap the Password AutoFill button, tap Other Passwords, then tap an account.

    The password is filled in. To see the password, tap the Show Password Text button.

    To enter an account or password that isn’t saved, tap the Keyboard button on the sign-in screen.
    Step 3:

    You can also prevent your iPhone from automatically filling in passwords. All you need to do is go to Settings > Passwords > Password Options, then turn off AutoFill Passwords.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 18:45 IST
