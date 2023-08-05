Hp 15s Du1065tu Price in India(05 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15 6 inches FHD Laptop
HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6 inches FHD Laptop (Intel i5-10210U/4GB/512GB SSD/MS Office/Windows 10/Jet Black/1.74kg), 15s-du1065TU
₹51,499
₹57,028
Buy Now
Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.125. HT Tech has 1,888 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.125. HT Tech has 1,888 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.