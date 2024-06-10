 Hp Chromebook X360 14a Cb0007au (4x3g1pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop is a Google Chrome Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 27,994 in India with AMD Dual Core 3015Ce Processor , 12.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
64 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Chromebook X360 14a-cb0007AU (4X3G1PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB EMMC/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop in India is Rs. 27,994.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of HP Chromebook x360 14a cb0007AU 4X3G1PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome Home Basic

SSD Capacity

64 GB

Processor

AMD Dual Core 3015Ce

Hp Chromebook X360 14a Cb0007au (4x3g1pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Latest Update

Hp Chromebook X360 14a Cb0007au 4x3g1pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    12.5 Hrs

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Features

    Micro-edge Anti-glare 250 Nits 45 Percent NTSC HD Display

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Model

    x360 14a-cb0007AU (4X3G1PA)

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    HP Chromebook, 45 W USB Type-C power adapter, user manuals

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core 3015Ce

  • Clock-speed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Chipset

    AMD

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-size, , Jet Black keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

  • USB Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    64 GB

