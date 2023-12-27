 Hp 15s Gr0012au (35k35pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,290 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹37,290
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.82 Kg weight
7 Hrs
HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop in India is Rs. 37,290.  At Amazon, the HP 15s gr0012AU 35K35PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,070.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

12% off

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) FHD,Anti-Glare Laptop (8GB /512 GB/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/Win 11/MSO/1.69kg/Natural Silver/ 15s-eq1550AU
₹38,723 ₹34,070
Buy Now
Out of Stock
14% off

HP 15s Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 15 6 inch 39 6 cm HD Micro Edge Anti Glare Display Win 11 AMD Radeon Graphics Dual Speakers MS Office 2021 Alexa Built in 1 69 Kg 15s eq1561AU

HP 15s, Ryzen 3-3250U, 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) HD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Win 11/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/MS Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1.69 Kg, 15s-eq1561AU
₹42,000 ₹35,999
Buy Now
29% off

HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 256 GB SSD 15 6 inches 39 6 cm FHD Laptop

HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM/1TB HDD+256 GB SSD 15.6-inches/39.6 cm FHD Laptop/Windows 11/Intel UHD Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/MSO/Fast Charge/1.75 Kg, 15s-du3614TU
₹51,470 ₹36,790
Buy Now

Hp 15s Gr0012au 35k35pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    7 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Micro-Edge Display 250 Nits Brightness 45% NTSC

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

  • Model

    15s-gr0012AU (35K35PA)

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.82 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Number Of Cores

    2

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega 6

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Natural Silver Keyboard

Ports

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • Hdd Speed(rpm)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
