Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh1025tx (8ga92pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

The starting price for the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh1025TX 8GA92PA Laptop in India is Rs. 81,794. At Amazon, the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh1025TX 8GA92PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 73,850. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Silver. ...Read More Read Less