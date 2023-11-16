 Poco C65 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
POCO C65

POCO C65 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,999 in India with 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99
64 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

POCO C65 Price in India

The starting price for the POCO C65 in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the POCO C65 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the POCO C65 in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the POCO C65 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

POCO C65

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Poco C65 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 64 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 330 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
General
  • POCO
  • January 12, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G99
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Poco C65