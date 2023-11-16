Poco C65 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO C65 POCO C65 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,999 in India with 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Key Specs
Price ₹9,999 (speculated)
Internal Memory 128 GB
Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Rear Camera 64 MP
Front Camera 8 MP
Battery 5000 mAh
Operating System Android v13
RAM 4 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

POCO C65 Price in India The starting price for the POCO C65 in India is Rs. 9,999. This is the POCO C65 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the POCO C65 in India is Rs. 9,999. This is the POCO C65 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. POCO C65 (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Brand POCO

Launch Date January 12, 2024 (Unofficial)

