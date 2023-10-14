 Ivoomi Me4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IVooMi Me4

IVooMi Me4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,855 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6737M Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IVooMi Me4 from HT Tech. Buy IVooMi Me4 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Display 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Front Camera 5MP
RAM 1GB
Display 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Front Camera 5MP
RAM 1GB
Key Specs
₹3,855
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
MediaTek MT6737M
5 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
1 GB
IVooMi Me4 Price in India

The starting price for the IVooMi Me4 in India is Rs. 3,855.  This is the IVooMi Me4 base model with 1 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the IVooMi Me4 in India is Rs. 3,855.  This is the IVooMi Me4 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Champagne Gold and Dark Grey.

IVooMi Me4

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey
Out of Stock

Ivoomi Me4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • MediaTek MT6737M
Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • No
Design
  • 136 mm
  • Black, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey
  • 10.2 mm
  • 113 grams
  • 66 mm
Display
  • 218 ppi
  • 62.05 %
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • iVooMi
  • July 20, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP1
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737M
  • 1 GB
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 8 GB
    Ivoomi Me4