 Lava A1 2021 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava A1 2021

    Lava A1 2021

    Lava A1 2021 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,098 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A1 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A1 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36428/heroimage/146495-v1-lava-a1-2021-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36428/images/Design/146495-v1-lava-a1-2021-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36428/images/Design/146495-v1-lava-a1-2021-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,098
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,098
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,066 M.R.P. ₹1,379
    Buy Now

    Lava A1 2021 Price in India

    Lava A1 2021 price in India starts at Rs.1,098. The lowest price of Lava A1 2021 is Rs.1,066 on amazon.in.

    Lava A1 2021 price in India starts at Rs.1,098. The lowest price of Lava A1 2021 is Rs.1,066 on amazon.in.

    Lava A1 2021 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 800 mAh
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 800 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 112.2 mm
    • Blue, Silver
    • 14.7 mm
    • 48 mm
    Display
    • 18.31 %
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 262k
    • TFT
    • 116 ppi
    General
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • August 18, 2021 (Official)
    • A1 2021
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • 100
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava A1 2021 FAQs

    What is the Lava A1 2021 Battery Capacity?

    Lava A1 2021 has a 800 mAh battery.

    Is Lava A1 2021 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava A1 2021