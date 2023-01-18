 Lava Arc 101 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava ARC 101

    Lava ARC 101 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,149 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,149
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    Lava ARC 101 Price in India

    Lava ARC 101 price in India starts at Rs.1,149. The lowest price of Lava ARC 101 is Rs.1,090 on amazon.in.

    Lava Arc 101 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 83 grams
    • 120.5 mm
    • 49 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 13 mm
    Display
    • 30.21 %
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • ARC 101
    • July 25, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Arc 101 FAQs

    What is the Lava Arc 101 Battery Capacity?

    Lava Arc 101 has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Arc 101 Waterproof?

    Lava Arc 101