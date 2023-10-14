 Lenovo Legion 7i (82td009kin) Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 503,890 in India with Intel Core i9-12900HX (12th Gen) Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoLegion7i(82TD009KIN)Laptop(CoreI912thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/16GB)_BatteryLife_7Hrs
1/1 LenovoLegion7i(82TD009KIN)Laptop(CoreI912thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/16GB)_BatteryLife_7Hrs
Key Specs
₹503,890
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i9-12900HX (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.5 Kg weight
7 Hrs
Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 7i 82TD009KIN Laptop in India is Rs. 503,890.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

Lenovo Legion 7i (82TD009KIN) Laptop (Core I9 12th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/16 GB)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Legion 7i 82td009kin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 7 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 300 W
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 189 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 500 nits
  • No
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare 100% sRGB 165Hz DisplayHDR 400 Dolby Vision G-SYNC Low Blue Light High Gaming Performance
  • 16:10
  • 240 Hz
General Information
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • Storm Grey
  • 2.5 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Lenovo
  • 358 x 264 x 19 mm
  • 7i (82TD009KIN)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 2
  • 4800 Mhz
  • DDR5
  • 2*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Nahimic Audio
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 3 Years
Performance
  • Intel Core i9-12900HX (12th Gen)
  • 16 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • , English
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • M.2/Optane
