 Micromax Bharat 1 2018 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Bharat 1 2018

    Micromax Bharat 1 2018

    Micromax Bharat 1 2018 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 1 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 1 2018 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,199
    4 GB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    0.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Micromax Bharat 1 2018 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Red
    • 14.5 mm
    • 105 grams
    • 124 mm
    • 53.3 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 26.99 %
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • March 28, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bharat 1 2018
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Music ringtones
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC9820A
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, HTML
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Micromax Bharat 1 2018 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bharat 1 2018 in India?

    Micromax Bharat 1 2018 price in India at 1,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (0.3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9820A; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bharat 1 2018?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bharat 1 2018?

    What is the Micromax Bharat 1 2018 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bharat 1 2018 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bharat 1 2018