 Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,149 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28700/heroimage/micromax-bolt-supreme-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,149
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • No
    • ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    • 9.7 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 73.4 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 64.61 %
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 6, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Micromax
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Bolt Supreme 4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 in India?

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 price in India at 5,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt Supreme 4?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt Supreme 4?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt Supreme 4 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt Supreme 4