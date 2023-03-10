First time since launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 gets BIG price cut; Get it for Rs. 66999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was officially launched on February 1, just a little over a month ago. The latest flagship series from the company gets a new chipset, an improved image processing system and a larger camera. But despite these upgrades, if you have been shying away from the smartphone, then perhaps the reason was its price. But not to worry, because Samsung has announced new offers for the phone, which will give you a big discount of Rs. 13000. That means in this Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 66999, provided you can take advantage of all these individual offers. So, what are these offers and how can you take advantage of them? Check out below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB + 256GB variant is Rs. 79999. However, if you visit the Samsung Store on the official website, there are a number of deals you can take advantage of to bring the price down. First is the bank offer. If you use HDFC bank credit and debit cards, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 5000. This offer is not a cashback but a flat discount. After this, you have to pay Rs. 74999.

However, you can reduce the price even more. If you opt for an exchange offer (trade-in) deal on the website, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 8000. You should know that just about any smartphone will not fetch you the full discount and to avail full value, you are going to need a recent and expensive model, preferably by Samsung. However, if you can get it, you can take the smartphone home for just Rs. 66999.

Additionally, if you are a first time user of the Samsung Shop app, you can avail an extra Rs. 2000 discount on the product as a welcome benefit. So, if this deal has piqued your interest, just head on to the Samsung website and know more about the offer.

You should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 3900 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging speed.