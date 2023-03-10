    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    First time since launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 gets BIG price cut; Get it for Rs. 66999

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a big price cut on its official website. You can save up to Rs. 13000 for a limited period. Check all the details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 18:58 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    Know all about the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 was officially launched on February 1, just a little over a month ago. The latest flagship series from the company gets a new chipset, an improved image processing system and a larger camera. But despite these upgrades, if you have been shying away from the smartphone, then perhaps the reason was its price. But not to worry, because Samsung has announced new offers for the phone, which will give you a big discount of Rs. 13000. That means in this Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 66999, provided you can take advantage of all these individual offers. So, what are these offers and how can you take advantage of them? Check out below.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB + 256GB variant is Rs. 79999. However, if you visit the Samsung Store on the official website, there are a number of deals you can take advantage of to bring the price down. First is the bank offer. If you use HDFC bank credit and debit cards, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 5000. This offer is not a cashback but a flat discount. After this, you have to pay Rs. 74999.

    However, you can reduce the price even more. If you opt for an exchange offer (trade-in) deal on the website, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 8000. You should know that just about any smartphone will not fetch you the full discount and to avail full value, you are going to need a recent and expensive model, preferably by Samsung. However, if you can get it, you can take the smartphone home for just Rs. 66999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BT9DVZLZ

    Additionally, if you are a first time user of the Samsung Shop app, you can avail an extra Rs. 2000 discount on the product as a welcome benefit. So, if this deal has piqued your interest, just head on to the Samsung website and know more about the offer.

    You should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 3900 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging speed.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 18:49 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News First time since launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 gets BIG price cut; Get it for Rs. 66999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4