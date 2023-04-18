Grab iPhone 12 at just 25999! Sensational Amazon discount is now LIVE

iPhone 12 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 25999 with Amazon’s exciting offers on the iPhone. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 11:02 IST
iPhone 12
View all Images
Great discounts can be availed on the iPhone 12. (Apple)

iOS 17 is almost here, and leaks give us a glimpse into the amazing features it could bring. If you want to enjoy the upcoming features, then you can grab an iPhone now with a heavy discount. One of the smartphones expected to receive this update is the iPhone 12. The iPhone is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and can still give the top smartphones in the market a run for their money. Reports suggest that Apple could discontinue the iPhone 12 when the iPhone 15 series launches, meaning there's no better time to buy the smartphone than now.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours for a discount right now. In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits on Amazon. So, check out the details of this offer here.

iPhone 12 discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 25999 right now! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 28000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 25999!

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

B08L5TGWD1

iPhone 12 bank offers

Get flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 11:02 IST
