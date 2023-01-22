iPhone 15 design leaked! Get ready for a shock- 'more Android than ever'

The latest leak about the iPhone 15 series suggests some major changes are coming to its design. How different will it be from iPhone 14?

Every new leak about the iPhone 15 series seems to indicate that the upcoming iPhone is likely to be quite different from iPhone 14 series. So far, leaks and rumours have outed a lot of information and some of them are, frankly, quite outlandish. In fact, many show that some people's imaginations are running riot. However, the latest leak may not be too far off the mark as it suggests that Apple is planning to bring several design changes to the iPhone 15. This comes from leakster ShrimpApplePro, who shared a bunch of information in a series of tweets.

The biggest shock about the iPhone 15 change first. In a tweet, ShrimpApplePro says, "All I can say that iPhone 15 now looks more Android than ever."

The leakster suggests that the iPhone 15 models will have the same display sizes as the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have thinner bezels with curved edges. However, the display will still be flat, it will be just the bezels with curves. Notably, the leakster compared it with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 will also have a curved edge as well as feature Dynamic Island. This echoed the previous claims that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. However, ShrimpApplePro says that some sources see no difference in the size of the front-facing selfie camera hole on the vanilla model of the iPhone 15 series and hence, there will be no upgrade there.

Talking about the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra, the leaker tweeted, "Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) as very beautiful. With the thinner bezels and curved edges could create the same effect as on the apple watch (sic)"

iPhone 15 Pro models vs iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get much better upgrades to distinguish them as much as possible from non-Pro models. The leaks suggest that in addition to the 3x telephoto lens, the top-end model of the series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a 6x periscope lens.

Not just that, the Pro models will be upgraded to a new 3nm Apple A17 chipset, a previous report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed. All iPhone 15 models will get USB-C ports. Moreover, the Pro models will be made of titanium cases instead of stainless steel. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have virtual volume and power buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the Home button on iPhone SE.