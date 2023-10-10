Kaala Paani OTT release: Watch Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker thriller online

Kaala Paani OTT release: It is a Netflix original series that takes you to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the year 2027. The streaming platform released the series trailer which showed people dying and millions of lives at stake because of the toxic water present on the island. It is a thriller series that will keep you hooked on what happens later in the story. If you are someone who is interested in such suspense drama then soon you will be able to stream it online from the comfort of your home. Know more about the OTT series here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Kaala Paani OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The Netflix series features Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, and other supporting actors which makes the series more interesting. The story is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. It is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The series trailer itself is intriguing with the discussion regarding survival in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Everyone is trying to unveil the mystery of “Kaala Paani” and people coming to the Island to solve the case is something the viewer would like. Watch the series to know how the story unfolds. The number of episodes in the series has not been revealed so far.

Kaala Paani OTT release: When, where to watch online

The suspense drama series starring Mona Singh will be available on the popular streaming platform Netflix from October 18, 2023. Netflix India made the series announcement through their official Instagram account. It said, “Can you hear the islands of Andaman calling you? Time to dive into the mysteries of #KaalaPaani, premieres 18 October only on Netflix.”

To watch the series, you'll require a monthly subscription plan, however, users can also opt for a Rs.199 plan in which they can stream Kaala Paani from their smartphone.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!