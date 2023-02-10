Valentine's Day gift! iPhone 14 Plus price drops to 54999 on Flipkart

The Valentines Day fever is on and so are great deals on various smartphones. What better gift for your loved one than an iPhone? Thanks to Flipkart's Valentine's Day deals, you can gift your loved one the iPhone they deserve. Such an offer is live on the iPhone 14 Plus. Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing deal on Flipkart. In addition to discounts, you can also grab trade-in bonuses and bank benefits. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 54999. Initially, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 74999, giving you a huge initial 16 percent discount on this flagship from Apple.

To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 54999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple and could make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one!

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

So, hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount and make this Valentine's Day something to remember for a long time!