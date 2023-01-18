 Moto G5 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G5 Plus

    Moto G5 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto G5 Plus now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Moto G5 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
    • 74 mm
    • 150.2 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 66.91 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Stock
    • G5 Plus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Moto G5 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G5 Plus in India?

    Moto G5 Plus price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G5 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Moto G5 Plus?

    What is the Moto G5 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G5 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Moto G5 Plus