 Moto G7 Power Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Power is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 14,400 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G7 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto G7 Power now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,400
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
12 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Moto G7 Power Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Turbo Power
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • CMOS
Design
  • 193 grams
  • Ceramic Black
  • 9.3 mm
  • 159.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with notch
  • 279 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 19:9
  • 77.72 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 720 x 1570 pixels
General
  • G7 Power
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Moto
  • February 15, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 506
  • 4 GB
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Moto G7 Power FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G7 Power in India?

Moto G7 Power price in India at 11,228 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G7 Power?

How many colors are available in Moto G7 Power?

What is the Moto G7 Power Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G7 Power Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Moto G7 Power